Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

BA stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.94. The stock had a trading volume of 408,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,948,307. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.36. The stock has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.