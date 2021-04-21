Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.20. 579,035 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

