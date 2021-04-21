Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 97,072 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,072 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.75% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $30,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.89. 74,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,959. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

