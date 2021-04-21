HP’s (HPQ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $40.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HPQ. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. HP has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Analysts forecast that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $413,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

