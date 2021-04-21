Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$12.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.51.

TSE HBM opened at C$9.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$10.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -13.19.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

