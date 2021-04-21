Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Up 3.2%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.97. 5,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,475,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 71,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $1,443,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,093,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,350,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 484,920 shares of company stock worth $9,177,741. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,270,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

