Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. 330,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

