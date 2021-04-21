Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.63

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 15983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $4,944,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

