IAA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,004 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,321% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 call options.

NYSE:IAA opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IAA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in IAA by 13.9% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 337,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IAA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

