IAA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,004 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,321% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 call options.
NYSE:IAA opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $66.85.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.