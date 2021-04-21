iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,692 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000.

IBDN opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

