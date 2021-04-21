iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

ICAD opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

