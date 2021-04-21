ICON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $99.77 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One ICON coin can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00004172 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $99.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
ICON Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,322,815 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.