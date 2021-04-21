IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

