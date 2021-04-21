IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.58% from the company’s current price.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

