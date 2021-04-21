IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.57. The stock had a trading volume of 305,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,850,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.