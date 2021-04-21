IFG Advisory LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $170.92. 675,611 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average of $160.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.