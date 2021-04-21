IFG Advisory LLC Sells 422 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,269,000.

VV traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.83. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,207. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $195.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

