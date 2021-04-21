II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $772.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $772.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.10 million and the lowest is $770.00 million. II-VI reported sales of $627.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIVI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

IIVI opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.