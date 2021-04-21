imbrex Reaches Market Cap of $178,902.83 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. imbrex has a market capitalization of $178,902.83 and approximately $1,083.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.00692287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.83 or 0.07418129 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

