Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.08.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$31.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.04. The stock has a market cap of C$23.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$32.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

