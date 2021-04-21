Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.08.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$31.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.04. The stock has a market cap of C$23.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$32.67.
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
