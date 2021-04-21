Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.43

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 2490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

