Independent Research Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €260.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €264.46 ($311.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

