Inovalon (INOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Inovalon has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.73-0.75 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.14-0.17 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INOV stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $30.77.

INOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

