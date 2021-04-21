Inovalon (INOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Inovalon has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at 0.73-0.75 EPS and its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at 0.14-0.17 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INOV stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $30.77.

INOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Earnings History for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit