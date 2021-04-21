Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $338,027.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONEM. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

