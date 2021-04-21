Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00.

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 52.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

