Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $22,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,033.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GDOT opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $426,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 11.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

