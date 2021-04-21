Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

