Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 5th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00.

Shares of NOVT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.56. 4,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,704. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.27 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average is $125.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

