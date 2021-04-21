Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Sells $200,578.69 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. The business had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 10th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
