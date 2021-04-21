Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Sells $200,578.69 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. The business had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $2.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

