Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 10,023 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $604,687.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at $107,498,950.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30.

Shares of SNAP opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

