Insight Folios Inc Decreases Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for approximately 5.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 84,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,214. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

