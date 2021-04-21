Insight Folios Inc Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $141.65. 350,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.08. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

