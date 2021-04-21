Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Insulet posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $283.48 on Friday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 644.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.71.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

