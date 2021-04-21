Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. 1,836,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,103,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,339,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $171,378.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,163,745 shares of company stock worth $85,544,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.