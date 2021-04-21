InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,737.24

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,737.24 ($61.89) and traded as high as GBX 5,162 ($67.44). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,952 ($64.70), with a volume of 452,557 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,046.15 ($52.86).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,075.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,737.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion and a PE ratio of -47.66.

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

About InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

