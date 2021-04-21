International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 85.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.24.

Shares of DPZ opened at $398.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

