International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 92,520 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

