International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 10,385 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 141,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

