International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 25,071 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 131.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

