International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 30,834 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,685,000.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $29.08.

