International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 96.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

