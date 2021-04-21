International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

IFF opened at $141.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $143.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

