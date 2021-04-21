International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $56.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.