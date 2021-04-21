International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.
Shares of IP opened at $56.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
