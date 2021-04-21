Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,475 ($71.53).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital upgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

ITRK opened at GBX 6,043.59 ($78.96) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,637.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,762.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,393 ($57.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The firm has a market cap of £9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.