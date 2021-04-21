Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $79.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $890.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $488.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $840.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.89.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.