Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $855.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $840.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $797.84.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $743.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $754.63. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $488.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

