Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $925.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $825.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.58.

ISRG stock opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $743.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $488.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

