Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 162.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,136 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

