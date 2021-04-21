Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $56.92 and a one year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.