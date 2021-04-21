Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,850,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after buying an additional 555,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,618,000 after buying an additional 71,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15,412.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,018,000 after buying an additional 453,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.41. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $56.92 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

